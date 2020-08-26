1/1
Reuben Serna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reuben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reuben Serna of Lodi, California, who always did things his way, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. He was 76 years old.
Reuben lived a full life that he dedicated to helping others. In the mid 60's, he spent two years in West Cameroon, Africa, as a Peace Corps volunteer, and then went on to spend over 15 years working with Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers. Until his retirement, Reuben worked tirelessly as a union representative for various unions across the United States, and his children have fond memories of making buttons and picket signs during summer vacations.
He was a passionate photographer, and one of his largest projects was 'Gold Mines in the Fields', which highlighted the struggles of modern labor camp workers in Northern California.
Reuben is preceded in death by his father, Jose Serna Sr.; mother, Gerania "Hedy" Serna; and brother, beloved former Mayor of Sacramento, Joe Serna Jr. He is survived by his children, Maya Serna, Shoshana Serna, and Che Serna; and their mother, Gail Serna; as well as by his siblings, Maria Elena Serna and Jesse Serna; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be deeply missed.
Donations may be made to your local SPCA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 24, 2020
my wife and I didn't know him personally but know he was a good man. Our respects and condolences to Jess and the rest of the family.
ED & SUSIE ORLOWSKI
August 24, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are for the Serna family. May God give you comfort in this difficult time. Reuben was a good guy who always advocated for the "causa." May he Rest In Peace.
Esperanza Molina
Friend
August 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JOSEPH DODSON
August 22, 2020
Good man Reuben. Did lot of good community work. Always liked him.
Gordon Peffer
Family
August 22, 2020
The sunset for a life well lived. Cherish the memories.
Dale Dow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved