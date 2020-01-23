|
Rex Leland Clark of Lodi passed away unexpectedly from heart failure at his home in the early morning hours of November 25, 2019. He was 64 years old. He was born to parents, who preceded him in death, Ralph and June Clark on September 30, 1955 in Artesia, California. After moving to Lodi as a child, Rex graduated from Tokay High school where he met his wife of 46 years Ruth Stugelmeyer. After high school he became a mechanic, long-haul truck driver, and small business owner. In 2009 he retired to the family ranch east of Lodi due to medical issues. In August of 2018 his son and daughter-in-law welcomed their first son and he was looking forward to his new role as grandpa. Rex is survived by his wife Ruth, his brother Keith, his daughter Renee Clark, his son and daughter-in-law Ralph and Sarah Clark, all of Lodi, his sister Roberta Orth of Sacramento and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his only grandson, Ralph John Allen, who was his grandpa's heart, pride and joy. His untimely loss is deeply felt and we miss him terribly. Memorial services were private, and arrangements were handled by Lodi Funeral Home.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020