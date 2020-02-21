|
Richard "Rip" Ripken, age 74, of Lodi, California, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home.
Rip was born February 18, 1945 in Lodi, California to Arthur and Margaret Ripken. He graduated from Lodi (Union) High School and continued on to U.C. Davis to pursue his B.S. and M.S. in Agricultural Science and Management.
On September 6, 1969 he married Nancy (Erlinger) Ripken. Together they created and ran a grape rootstock nursery, grew and managed more than 1000 acres of vineyards and winegrapes and in 2003 opened Ripken Vineyards & Winery, Inc.
Rip had great pride for the Lodi area and a love of agriculture. He was tenacious in the pursuit of the betterment of the Lodi district and collaborated with many local agencies including Lodi Woodbridge Winegrape Commission, LDGGA, Lodi Young Farmers, and the San Joaquin County Cooperative Extension, specifically with Jim Kissler. Rip served on the American Vineyard Foundation grant review committee for over 40 years. Rip had a passion for experimentation with grape varietals, and disease resistant rootstocks.
Rip was inducted into the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2018 for his contributions in the field. He traveled extensively learning about winegrapes and grape growing around the world. Rip and his wife, Nancy, were generous contributors to their community raising more than 11 Guide Dogs for the Blind, supporting FFA projects, and even donated thousands of pumpkins each October to local elementary schools to promote Lodi agriculture and the opportunities in farming.
In his free time Rip enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading, boogie woogie and blues. Rip knew how to make things grow and was happiest in his garden, vineyards and with his family.
Rip is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Ripken; his 3 children, daughter, Madelyn Ripken Kolber and her husband, Ben Kolber, son, Ryan Ripken and his wife, Emily (Kolber) Ripken, and daughter, Susan (Ripken) Lambie and her husband, True Lambie. Rip was surrounded by much love and many grandchildren who will miss him greatly including: Reuben Ripken, Simon Kolber, Nathan Ripken, Sadie Kolber, Judah Kolber and Ripley Lambie.
All are in invited to the Ripken Winery, 2472 W Sargent Rd, Lodi, CA 95242, between 11am-2pm for a Celebration of Life open house on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jim Kissler Memorial Scholarship (Lodi District Grape Growers Association) or Kris Gutierrez Memorial Scholarship Fund (P.O. Box 688 Woodbridge, CA 95258) or Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020