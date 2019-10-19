Home

Interment
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Richard A. Shook, Sr.


1937 - 2019
Richard A. Shook, Sr. Obituary
Richard A. Shook Sr. left this life on September 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
Rich was born in Monterey, California in 1937 to Clarence and Bess Shook. He lived his young life there until the family moved to the Bay Area during WWII.
Rich served in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller for 23 years. After Air Force retirement, he began a second career in the banking industry in Lodi.
Rich was a faithful Lodi Lion, a member of Micke Grove Golf Course and St. John's Episcopal Church.
He and Deb shared 64 years together.
Rich was the proud father of Maj. Gen. USAF Ret. Richard A. Shook Jr. (Margie) of Yorktown, VA and Vicki L. Codde (Chris) of Shingle Springs. From these two came seven terrific grandchildren, Steven, Brian, Kyle and Jocelyn Shook and Juliana (Tim) Goodyear, Michael (Elizabeth) Codde and Christine (Mikael) Raumaker and five (and one half) great grandchildren.
An interment service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, November 3, 2019 following the regular Sunday service at approximately 11 a.m.
...a life will lived.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2019
