Richard Ackerman, 60, U.S. Marine, dedicated craftsman, and proud & loving father, passed away on January 9, 2020. Born in November of 1959, and raised in Lodi, CA to Albert and Eleanor Ackerman. Richard attended Lodi High School, Class of 1978. Shortly after, he served his country by joining the U.S. Marine Corps, where he traveled the world on the USS Enterprise. Following his tour, Richard attended Fresno State University and graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor's in Industrial Arts.
A lover of carpentry, Richard pursued a career in millwork and home improvement. With acute precision, patience, and passion for his skill, Richard became a well-regarded craftsman. He enjoyed offering his expertise to his friends and family and was particularly proud of his work on the family cabin in Donner Lake and family ranch in Lodi. When he wasn't building, you would find Richard fishing with his pals, visiting with loved ones, or enjoying the stillness of the sinking Lodi sun in the family vineyards.
?Richard was preceded by his father, Albert Ackerman in January of 2019. He is survived by his beloved mother, Eleanor Ackerman; and his four children, who were the pride of his life, Jacob Ackerman (Rachel), Susan Ackerman, Nicole Ackerman (Chris) and Julia Ackerman. Richard is also survived by his cherished sisters, Sharron Mulvihill (Patrick), Christine Johnson (Rick), and by the fellowship of his brother, Mark Ackerman, as well as his three nieces and three nephews.?
A celebration to honor Richard Ackerman will be held on Sunday, February 9 at 10:30 am. For more information and to RSVP, please contact [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, give love and gratitude to a loved one.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020