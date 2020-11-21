1/
Richard Allen Alberg
Richard Allen Alberg passed away November 4, 2020, due to complications from  diabetes. Richard went to school in Lodi. He was also a proud truck driver most of his life.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Fred Alberg; and his nephew, Chris Noble.
He leaves behind 2 brothers, Kevin Alberg and Jimmy Austin; 2 sisters, Darla Noble and Jerris Austin; and his neices, Rebecca Seward, Danielle Austin, and Kristi Austin.
Go with god little brother. We love you.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2020.
