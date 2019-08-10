|
Richard Allen Hafford passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family and best dog Sherlock. He was the loving husband of Myrna Joy, father to Michael and Kristine, and honorary son Todd. Mourning his passing are beloved sister-in-law, Audrey; and brother-in-laws, Daniel and Russ. He was preceded by his parents, Alton and Elizabeth. He leaves behind devoted baby sister, Marie; brother, Allen; sisters, Theresa and Barbara; nephews, Tyler and Alden; niece, Melissa; and many close cousins.
Richard was a decorated 2 tour United States Marine who served in Vietnam and is a true American. He was an avid Arizona Cardinals football and NASCAR fan, fisherman, and a ferocious ping pong player. Richard enjoyed watching westerns and playing Skip-Bo with his loved ones.
There will be a graveside military tribute on September 6th at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
