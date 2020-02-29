|
Richard Carl Moore peacefully passed away on February 23, 2020 at Arbor Senior Living in Lodi, California after a long illness. Richard was 75 years old.
Richard was born on July 19, 1945 in Oakland, California. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Richard Moore, Evelyn Moeller-Moore; and his sister, Shirley Moore.
He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Joyce Moore; stepdaughters, Tonja Esquibel and Michelle Esquibel-Treat (Ryan); grandchildren, David Guthrie, Cody Bates, Rawlin Bates, Gabriel Armendariz, Julia Armendariz, Alexis Treat and Olivia Treat.
Richard loved playing chess with his closest friends, watching his 49ers play on TV, taking long rides on his Goldwing and in his better days, visiting Yosemite as often as he could.
His greatest accomplishments were the lives he touched as a drug and alcohol counselor at RTC for over twenty-five years. Richard retired from the county on October 2, 2004 and continued his work as a sponsor and friend to those in recovery in the years after his retirement.
Richards celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00am at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, California, 95240. Richard's friend and sponsor, Bob will be officiating.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and condolences. Richard was loved and will be truly missed by many.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020