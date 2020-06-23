Richard E. Sandford
1932-2020
Richard E. Sandford, 88, passed away on June 16, 2020. He lived in Lodi, CA for 50 years and was a resident of Scottsdale, AZ for the past two years.
Due to COVID-19, there is no funeral service being held at this time. Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery in Arizona.
Richard was born in Upland, CA to EJ and Margaret Sandford on March 8, 1932. He went to school at Chaffee High School in Ontario, CA. He married Lorene Kienholz on November 5, 1955, in Pullman, WA. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from Washington State College and his master's degree from the University of California – Berkeley in Hospital Administration. He was the Hospital Administrator at Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi, CA for 25 years.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Army. He was involved in the Rotary Club of Lodi and the First Baptist Church of Lodi.
Richard was preceded in death by his siblings, Ned Sandford, Annabel Leach and Gordon Sandford, and his eldest son, Daniel Sandford.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lorene; his sons, Clifton (Valerie), Robert (Charlene) and Keith (Ann); and his daughters, Karen (Paul) and Sally (Randy). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family of Richard wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Brookdale North Scottsdale for their loving and exceptional care for Richard over the past two years.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.
