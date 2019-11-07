|
Richard G. Abel played his final inning on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was 79 years young. Memorial Mass services will take place on Tuesday, November 12th at 10 am at St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church 215 W. Walnut St. Lodi, Ca 95240, followed by reception.
Rich was born in Oakland, Ca to Harry and Dorothy Abel. He is the oldest of 4 children. After graduating from El Cerrito High School in 1958. After graduating from SF State he went into education. In 1976 he came to Lodi, Ca with his family; first wife, Loretta and daughter, Melissa, to work at Lodi High. In 1981 he went to Tokay High as Assistant Principal where he eventually became Vice Principal, and then retired as Principal in 2001. Rich loved to travel with his wife and see the world. He loved the Yankees and USC Football. (FIGHT ON!)
Richard is preceded in death by his first wife and both parents. He is survived by his wife; Betty, his 2 daughters; Melissa Sbragia, Coralyn, grandson; Nicolaus Sbragia, brother; Dennis, 2 sisters; Donna Chin, Terri Daniels, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and adopted grandchildren of friends.
The family wishes to show gratitude to the Lodi Fire Department (Station 4), the amazing nursing staff at Vitas Healthcare Hospice of Modesto and Brandy Maple of Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019