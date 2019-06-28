Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G Wilson


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard G Wilson Obituary
Richard G. Wilson passed away June 19, 2019 at his home in Lodi at the age of 74. He was born to Mabel F. and Charles H Wilson on May 25, 1945. He served his country honorably in the US Army and retired from the telecommunications industry. He was currently a co-owner of Little One Trucking.
Richard will be remembered as a gentleman, loyal, caring – a true friend who always put others before himself. He enjoyed working on his ranch, gardening, and truly loved his Peruvian Paso Horses.
He is survived by his wife Debra Vestal; brother James Wilson; and by 4 step-grandchildren, Austin Taylor, Faith Taylor, Chandler Taylor and Kristalyn Taylor.
He now joins his parents who preceded him in death.
Private graveside services were held at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 28 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.