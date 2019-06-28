Richard G. Wilson passed away June 19, 2019 at his home in Lodi at the age of 74. He was born to Mabel F. and Charles H Wilson on May 25, 1945. He served his country honorably in the US Army and retired from the telecommunications industry. He was currently a co-owner of Little One Trucking.

Richard will be remembered as a gentleman, loyal, caring – a true friend who always put others before himself. He enjoyed working on his ranch, gardening, and truly loved his Peruvian Paso Horses.

He is survived by his wife Debra Vestal; brother James Wilson; and by 4 step-grandchildren, Austin Taylor, Faith Taylor, Chandler Taylor and Kristalyn Taylor.

He now joins his parents who preceded him in death.

Private graveside services were held at Cherokee Memorial Park. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 28 to July 5, 2019