Richard Heaton Watrous, whose life's journey ended April 17, 2019, was the brother of Rosemary Stewart (son Gavin Stewart) and Carol Watrous (daughter Jasmine Neuhaus). He was born in Colorado on March 2, 1944 to John Halleck Watrous, a mining engineer, and Juanita May Wilkendorf-Watrous, a school teacher.

He graduated from Galt High School in 1962, then attended California Polytechnical University in San Luis Obispo, earning bachelors in Mathematics and Electronic Engineering and a masters in Applied Mathematics. In 1969 he served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army's 173 Airborn Brigade. He then became a design engineer at Texas Instruments. He returned to California where he taught math and enjoyed animal husbandry at several San Joaquin Valley farms.

We will miss your bright mind and wide grin, Richard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chapel of the Palms in Stockton (209-465-0265). He will be interred on May 1 at 12:30 pm at San Joaquin Valley National (Veteran's) Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 30, 2019