Richard (Dick) Joseph Vargo passed away in the early hours of January 20, 2020, at Stanford Hospital. He was born to Mary Pysh Vargo and Joseph Vargo on December 31, 1941, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1959, Dick went on to get his BA from Marietta College in Ohio, where he played baseball. After receiving an MBA from Ohio University, he moved to the University of Washington, where he earned his Ph.D. in business. It was there he met his future wife, Melinda Thompson. They married on Nov. 21, 1967 and were together for 52 years.
Dick went on to teach at University of Southern California, William and Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia, and University of Texas at Arlington. He found his home at University of the Pacific, where he taught for over 30 years. During his career he wrote and co-wrote 14 texts for accounting, financial planning, and church accounting. A highlight of his academic life was his experience in Poland as a university professor helping businesses and entrepreneurs make the transition to capitalism. He received recognition from Lech Walesa for his contributions to Poland's transition.
Dick loved life. His passion for baseball continued after his college playing. He especially loved watching his grandsons play. He loved traveling with Melinda and visiting friends and relatives around the world, fishing, and participating in Lodi's wine community - as a taster and as an early member of Lodi Amateur Vintners Association. He loved playing and coaching soccer and was the faculty advisor for the soccer team at UOP. One of his greatest passions, shared with Melinda, was following the Blues, especially seeing local artists and, best of all, taking 14 Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruises. But his greatest joy came from being with his family and especially his grandsons - to watch their games, to play catch or kick a soccer ball around, to read or watch sports on tv. One trip he put together that was especially meaningful to him was when he and Melinda took R.J. and Blaine to the east coast, where they visited Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Dick is preceded in death by his mother, Mary; his father, Joseph; and his sister, Roberta. He is survived by his wife, Melinda; and their three sons, Matthew Joseph, Blaine Alan, and Michael Tyler; and by Matt's wife, Dana and their two sons, Ross Joseph and Blaine Deleray. He is also survived by many cousins by blood and by marriage on both sides of the country and in Europe.
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be announced later and will probably be held in March. Donations are welcome in his name at PALS Animal Rescue, 1040 W. Kettleman Lane, Suite 379, Lodi, CA 95240 or to The Environmental Defense Fund, c/o Gift Processing, 257 Park Ave. South, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10010.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020