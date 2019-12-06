|
|
Richard passed away November 28th at Vienna Nursing and Rehab Center, at the age of 83. Rich was born October 19, 1936 in Lodi to Gladys and Wally Spiekerman. He graduated from Lodi High School in the class of 1954. Rich played all 3 sports - football, basketball, and baseball. He won the Conklin award as a senior. Rich participated on 6 championship teams and went into the hall of fame 4 times for his accomplishments in sporting activities. He attended Delta College, COP (now UOP) and San Jose State University. Rich took time out to serve in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Berg. Rich joined the Lodi Fire Department and retired in 1991 after 30 years of service. Rich successfully coached the Lodi High School girls softball team for 19 years including 4 years with his daughter, Traci, on the team. He won 435 games, 7 league championships, and 3 section championships. His teams never finished lower than second place. He also coached Pop Warner Football for 10 years, umpired and refereed. Rich was an avid golfer belonging to the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. He loved watching the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco giants. His greatest love of all was watching his grandson, Brett, compete in all levels of sports, especially in baseball, making his way out to see Brett play all through high school, Delta College and Lodi's Crusher team at Zupo Field.
Rich is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley; daughter, Traci (Keith) Young; grandson, Brett Young; and his beloved dog April.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Lodi Funeral Home. A memorial will be held December 11, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, located in Lodi at Church and Oak, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2019