Rita passed away June 9, 2020 in Lodi, CA. She was surrounded with peace and love by her family and friends. Born June 6, 1938 in Guerrero, Mexico to Juana and Eliseo Peralta.  Rita moved to Fallbrook, CA. in 1974. It was there that she met her husband of 46 years, Herminio Carrizoza. They moved to Acampo where they made their permanent home.  She worked for several local fruit packing sheds for 30 years where many friendships were established. Rita was an amazing cook, loved dancing, doing word searches, making friends and caring for her family. She is survived by her loving husband Herminio, children: Rodrigo, Raul, Roberto, Fatima, Rocio, Rene Peralta and Gloria Suarez; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her 4 brothers and 1 sister. Our mother is now peacefully resting at Cascade Garden in Cherokee Memorial and a mass will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the loving caregivers and nurses at Vienna Nursing and Rehab. for caring for our "Mamá Rita" and to Vitas Hospice Care who went above and beyond to make sure she and her family were cared for.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.
