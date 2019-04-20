Rita passed away on April 15th, 2019 with her family by her side in Lodi, California. Rita was born May 22, 1927 in Lamanda Park, California to her parents Severiano Blanco and Maria Saucedo- Blanco. She lived the majority of her life in Acampo and Lodi, California. She married the love of her life Jesse Sanchez March 5th, 1955. Rita and Jesse built their home in Lodi where they raised their two children, Norma and Michael. Rita was a homemaker, she loved to cook and spend time in her garden.

Rita is survived by her daughter Norma Licciardi. Grandchildren, Melissa Sanchez, Tina Licciardi, Michael Sanchez, Anna Heinrich, Stacey Licciardi, and Tracie Licciardi. Great Grandchildren, Michael Sanchez Jr., Giselle Sanchez, Josh Licciardi, and Glory Licciardi. Siblings, Elia Valasquez, Virginia Hinojosa. She was preceded in death by husband Jesse Sanchez, and son Michael Sanchez.

A Rosary will be held at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park at 6pm. The Viewing will be Tuesday April 23rd from 2-8pm at Vineyard Chapel. The funeral service will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on April 24th, at 10am. Flowers can be sent to Vineyard Chapel 14165 N. Beckman Rd., Lodi, Ca. 95240.