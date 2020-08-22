On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Robert 'Bob' Asklof, husband of 55 years to Kathleen 'Connie' Asklof, father of two children, grandfather, and youth sports community leader passed away comfortably in his own home with family at his side following an extended illness at age 81.

Bob was raised in Culver City, CA, by Bernhard and Thora Asklof who immigrated from Denmark a short time before his birth. His active childhood included an endless array of sports at Veterans Memorial Park across the street from his home to riding his horse around town before dense population was an issue.

While attending Culver City High, Bob was a football standout, but more importantly met his wife-to-be, Connie who became his lifelong partner and heroic caretaker to the end. Following high school, Bob joined the United States Marine Corp and served proudly undertaking several classified assignments and mastering karate while based in Okinawa, Japan.

Post military service, Bob worked at Bill Murphy Buick, one of the largest car dealerships in Southern California. This was a natural fit due to his love and talent surrounding all things auto and mechanical. These passions combined with Bob and Connie's love for boating and water skiing in the San Joaquin Delta and surrounding lakes set precedent for a move to Clements, CA where they opened Clements Auto & Marine, a full service repair facility and gas station next to the Clements Volunteer Fire Department which Bob also joined and proudly served as a member of the Board of Directors and active first responder. Ready for change, Bob turned to a career in real estate which lasted over three decades. As a broker, Bob specialized in large scale agricultural properties and gained the trust of dozens of clients, many of whom became his closest friends.

Within a few years of the move to Clements, son Ray Asklof was born followed three years later by daughter, Lisa Asklof. Shortly thereafter, Bob's unbelievable dedication to youth sports began as Ray and Lisa engaged in softball, baseball, basketball, and most importantly to Bob, soccer. While he was a dedicated multi-sport parent and coach, he is best known for the endless thousands of hours he gave supporting and administrating youth soccer programs throughout Northern California. Soccer officiating was by far his greatest passion and his impact was huge in that regard. He officiated all levels of play and could be found officiating multiple games each day of a high school soccer tournament right up until age 72 when health issues forced him out of the game. More important was his influence on youth organizations as a referee recruiter, trainer, and evaluator. As CYSA District 8 Commissioner and annual Lodi Soccer Referee Tournament(s) Director, Bob's leadership and influence on youth sports touched thousands of families each soccer season. Relentless giving to youth soccer programs eventually landed him a deserved spot in the California Youth Soccer Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Bob is survived by his wife, Connie; son, Ray Asklof and his family (wife, Amanda and daughters, Payton and Reagan) of Fresno; daughter, Lisa Asklof of Lodi; and sister, Linda Asklof of Culver City.

On behalf of Bob, the Asklof family would like to thank Infinity Hospice Care, with special thanks to Eva and Arlene for their extended care and support.

The family's intention to host a celebration of life for Bob's friends and family to enjoy will take place at a later date to be announced at the conclusion of current national health concerns and guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please make any desired contributions to Lodi Boosters of Boys/Girls Sports in Bob's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store