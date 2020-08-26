To the Aberle and Sackett family I would like to extend my deepest sympathy. Bob had a HUGE impact on not only my life, but the lives of many high school students who had the privilege of working at George's Meats. Bob was firm but fair and the lessons I learned in the years working for him truley played a huge role in becoming the man I am today. He tought us to work hard and made sure we knew that our actions had consequences. Although it's been over 30 yrs since working for Bob, I can still remember it like it was yesterday. I remember the bottle of Canadian whiskey on the shelf that the butchers would pour a little in there coffee on cold days. We thought we would be smart and drink some while they were all gone for the day. As always, Bob knew us kids would sooner or later test that out and little did we know they would mark the bottle with a pen so they always would know if we decided to try it. Thank you Bob for teaching me as a 17yr old kid to be a 48 yr old man!

Chris Robinson

Coworker