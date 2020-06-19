Robert A. Casalegno, a Lodi resident for nearly 50 years, passed away at home on May 25, 2020. He was 83 years old; born November 14, 1936, on a ranch in Morgan Hill, CA, to parents Alfred and Dorothy Casalegno. The family subsequently moved to San Jose.

After graduating from Santa Clara Highschool, Bob served in the Air Force 1953-57, after which he worked for many years in water filtration in San Jose, before purchasing the Rayne/later Echo business in Lodi in the 1970s. He sold that business and in 1999 established the Java Stop near East Hutchins St. and Lodi Ave., on the site of the former Milk Stop. In 2015 he sold the Java Stop to fellow Rotarian Kelly Brown.

Bob, a strong believer in public service, was for many years on the board of the Boosters of Boys/Girls Sports, a commissioner on the Parks and Recreation Board, a major organizer of the Fourth of July Ooh/Ah Festival, and a supporter of the Lodi Grape Festival

A member of the Lodi Tokay Rotary Club for many years, Bob, an avid golfer, joined the Pioneer Rotary Club when he moved to Amador, while continuing to manage the Java Stop, buying a home near the Mace Meadows Golf Course. Bob was president of the local rotary club 2008-2009.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Carol (Young). He is survived by daughter, Laura Kosky, spouse Joe; sons Jeffrey, spouse Lizbeth; and Robert Jr.; brother, Michael; sister, Carole, spouse Bob; stepsons, Larry and Ernie Young; granddaughters, Jennifer Daughtery and Ashlan Hogan; and many close friends, including Theresa Bettenhausen and Carole Walte.

His memory will be forever cherished by his loving family and friends.

A memorial is pending and tentatively scheduled for mid-August.

Bob's family extends their sincere thanks to Hospice of San Joaquin for its care during Bob's final days.

