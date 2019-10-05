|
Robert Allen Cline, 73, recently of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Colonial Chapels in Vallejo, CA, Saturday, October 12, at 11 am, followed by a reception. A runners reunion will take place at Tokay High School in Lodi, Sunday, October 13, from 11 am - 2 pm.
Robert was born to the late Harvey Clio Cline and Bessie Beatrice (Rush) Cline, originally of Illinois, in Santa Paula, California on July 31, 1946.
Growing up in Folsom, Yosemite National Park and the greater Sacramento area in California, Robert graduated from Bella Vista High School in 1964. He attended California State College at San Jose and later graduated with a BS and teaching credential from Sacramento State College. Married to Cassandra (Meyers) Cline in 1967, they had one child, Lisa K. Cline, now of Weatherby Lake, Missouri.
In 1981, he met his lifetime love Cathleen S. (Ulmer) Cline, in Sutter Creek, California. Residing in Stockton, California, they were married May 5, 1991.
Robert began his professional career as a Youth Counselor (teacher/peace officer) within the California Youth Authority system in Stockton, California, where he touched the lives of many troubled young men.
He later became a high school history and social studies teacher at Tokay High School in Lodi. With a passion for history, he was particularly curious about the country's Native American history and culture, incorporating expanded curricula in his classroom. This interest fueled his endeavors throughout the rest of his life as he lived numerous places in the U.S. and became acquainted with the local history and diverse Native American cultures rooted in those locations.
But his most enthusiastic endeavor was helping young people develop their talents and esteem, which he did as a high school coach in track, cross country running and football. He coached several teams, girls and boys, to division titles, and individual students to state standing. He, himself held (and still holds) distance running records at both his high school and at Sac State. He was on the nation's second place winning NCAA mile relay team in 1968.
As head cross country coach, and middle distance and hurdles track coach, at Tokay High School, Robert had a significant influence on the lives of a number of students, who continue today to have influence on other children in their jobs as teachers, coaches, school administrators, parents and more. Foremost amongst them, was his daughter, Lisa. After her graduation and move to college, other students were welcomed and "adopted" into Robert's home and heart as they faced their own family challenges. He happily gave away some of his "adopted" daughters in marriage.
In 1997 Robert retired from teaching to support Cathleen as her newspaper/media career caused them to move to many additional U.S. locales including Reno, Nevada, Richmond, Indiana, St. Cloud, Minnesota, Norwich, Connecticut, Littleton, Colorado, again to Richmond, and, finally to Riverton, Wyoming. In each of these locations he and Cathy engaged in community service efforts and made numerous life-long friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter, Lisa (husband, John Calcara); his sister, Emmy (Cline) Hoquen (husband, Jack) of Clear Lake Oaks, California; grandson, Benjamin Calcara of Weatherby Lake, Missouri; and two nephews, Archie Kirchner (wife Vicky) of Little Rock, Arkansas and William Kirchner (wife Rochelle) of Redwood City, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Harvey and good friend BJ Williams (wife Pat) of Richmond, Indiana.
As a great pet-parent, he is also survived by his much loved Quaker and Peazy, while preceded by Sweetie, Jack, Rocket, Chicken, Tosha, Dixie and many others.
He is also survived by childhood friends Dawn Moore, Rich Ewen, Tim Wilder, and Jay Scott, all of California.
Donations are requested to support the purchase of a medical blanket warmer that will make dialysis treatment more comfortable for people undergoing this vital, ongoing procedure. Robert (Bob) experienced a number of health issues, including renal cancer, which eventually led to his status as a regular patient at the Wind River Dialysis Center at Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He made numerous friends there, many of whom preceded him. Donations can be made online through GoFundMe.com (Robert Cline Memorial Dialysis Blanket Warmer) or by mailing cards to Robert and Cathy Cline, P.O. Box 564, Riverton, Wy 82501.
For those interested in attending the Tokay runners reunion, RSVP via Jamie King at 805-701-4517.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 12, 2019