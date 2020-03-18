|
Robert Allen Elliott, known to family and friends as Bob, lost his long and valiant fight against cancer on March 9, 2020. Born in San Mateo on November 11, 1963, he graduated from Mills High School and attended college of San Mateo where he studied Oceanography. His fondest memories were of scuba diving trips to Monterey Bay and other west coast beaches.
Bob relocated to Lodi in 1999. He studied Culinary Arts at Delta College and worked for a while at local restaurants. But most often he could be found in the company of Bob Bratton, for whom he worked as a house painter for many years. Mr. Bratton was a friend and confidant who mentored Bob and Saw him through the last painful years of his fight against cancer until his own death in 2019.
Bob is survived by his mother, Pamela Sanchez of Lodi; father, Robert (Amy) Elliott of Georgia; and brother, Alex (Debbie) Elliott of Louisiana; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jeremy Elliott; and beloved sister, Michelle McCloud, and has been close to her three daughters, Shana, Jessica and Tiffany.
We want to thank the dedicated health care workers at Stockton Oncology, Lodi Memorial Hospital, and Vitas Hospice who helped Bob fight this aggressive disease and ease his pain while offering comfort to the immediate family.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2020