Bob died on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at UCD in Sacramento, CA.

Bob was born August 22, 1940, in Stockton, CA to Tony and Lorraine Machado of Tracy, CA where he attended local Tracy Schools and graduated from Tracy High School with the Class of 1958.

In 1962, Bob joined the US Marine Corp Reservers and served until 1967. While attending San Jose State, and a semester away from becoming an entomologist, Bob learned he had been accepted to enter the California Highway Patrol Academy in Sacramento. The training course back then was for six months.

The day after graduating from the Academy, Bob married Margie Black from Acampo and moved to South Los Angeles where Bob's first CHP assignment was.

When he had the opportunity, Bob transferred to the San Jose CHP office and later on to the Stockton Area Office, retiring out of the Amador County CHP office after 30 years of service.

In 1994 Bob joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office to work as a per-diem Deputy for Court Services in Stockton where he worked for 18 years.

In Bob's free time he and Margie liked vacationing in Hawaii, going to Santa Cruz and just taking short fun get-aways. Bob enjoyed playing golf with the Senior's Group at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club where he was a long time member.

Bob is survived by his wife, Margie, of 55 years.

A celebration of life will be held when the Corona Virus Restrictions have been lifted.

