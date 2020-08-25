1/1
Robert Ayala Duke
1958-2020
{ "" }
It's with heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of our father, Robert A. Ayala Duke on August 13th 2020, due to Covid-19. Robert was born in El Salvador on April 13th 1958. He was a talented musician and had a real zest for life.  He was a very social person, loved talking to everyone and really enjoyed riding his bike around Lodi Lake. Lodi was always in his heart as paradise. Let us celebrate Robert's life and remember him as a great humble man and fun loving father.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Silvio and Erlinda Zuniga. He is survived by his children, Esmeralda, Maricela, Alvaro and Hector; and his 7 grandchildren.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2020.
