Robert "Bob" Greenlee, 72 of South Dakota, formerly of Lodi passed away on January 30th, 2019 in Lodi. He was born in Calusa, CA to Robert Greenlee and Mary Grab. He was raised and attended to school in Carmi, IL and served in the Air Force 1964-1968. On February 4, 1967 he married Mina Wells in St. Joseph, IL. In 1975 Bob, Mina and family began their travel to California via Pecos, TX and then Stockton. In 1977 he became the service call plumber for Henderson Bros. and moved his family to Lodi.

He served the Lodi area while working for Henderson Bros until 1998. As a recovering alcoholic of over 30 years Bob served the community, volunteering at Alcoholics Anonymous and Alcoholics Victorious. As his children grew he became a great cheerleader, encourager, coach and referee for soccer. He could often be found on the sidelines coaching with his booming voice, or refereeing for the recreation games and tournaments.

In 2010, Bob and Mina began their dream of traveling in their RV all over the United States, visiting family, making friends along the way and eventually calling South Dakota home. Bob was often the funny guy of the group, and loved to give everyone a "hard time".

A Memorial service for Bob will be held on Monday, February 18th at 11:00am at Faith Community Church. Bob was preceded in death by his grandchildren Richard Joseph O'Boyle V "Ricky 5", and Rachel Greenlee. He is survived by his wife Mina Greenlee. Children Robert (Nilesh Charan) Greenlee, Jeanne (Scott) Ehlers, Shana (Rick) O'Boyle, Eddy (Eileen) Greenlee, Daniel (Megan) Greenlee. Grandchildren, Garret, Riley, Chad, Erin and Ian Greenlee; Mason, Maddie and McKenna Ehlers; Ricky and Tommy O'Boyle. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2019