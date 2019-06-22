Robert (Bob) Samuel Tuchsen passed away at Lodi Memorial Hospital on June 6, 2019 after battling an ongoing illness. He was visited by many family members and friends throughout the week as he fought to get better. His health had been improving, but he took a sudden turn for the worse. He would have been 71 years old on June 30th. He was born to Oliver and Sherlie Tuchsen (Baysinger) in Placerville, California. He is survived by his three sons Bobby Tuchsen, Jeremy Tuchsen, and Tony Morefield, his grandchildren, Luke and Faith Morefield, and his sisters Margaret Shehorn and Judi Mercer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Tuchsen and his brother, Pat Tuchsen.

He enlisted in the United States Army 1968 and served for 3 years. He became an electrician in the IBEW and worked in the trades for over 30 years, all over northern California. He was an avid classic car enthusiast and recently licensed in flathead, top fuel dragster.

There will be a celebration of life held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church (chapel) located at 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi. This is a casual event, so please wear your favorite car shirt or "Brick Tankwell Racing" shirt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the One-Eighty Teen Center at 17 W. Lockeford St., Lodi, CA. 95240. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 22 to June 29, 2019