Robert D. Sieler, Sr., 45, of Galt, passed away on June 22, 2020 in Lodi, CA.
Robert was born in Lodi to Ken and Georgiana Sieler and Lyda Morton on Feb. 7, 1975. It was in high school he receonnected with his love Sandy and they were married Sept. 25, 1998 and spent a total of 28 years together. They raised 3 boys, Robert Jr. "Bobby", Nathaniel "Nate" & Braydon. He enjoyed spending time with his boys making memories! Robert worked for Lodi Unified School District for 26 years as a custodian and the last 6 years he was the Operations Supervisor of Custodial. He loved his job, took it very seriously and did it extremely well.
Besides his family his other passion in life was restoring his 1964 Ford Falcon with hopes of placing it in the Morro Bay Car Show! His sons will continue restoring the car and fulfill his dreams.
Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents Albert & Edna Sieler, George and Anna Ellis, Uncles Gary and Ted Rieger and mother-in-law Sallie Kendrick.
Robert is survived and dearly missed by his loving wife, Sandy; sons, Robert Jr. "Bobby", Nathaniel "Nate" and Braydon; parents, Ken and Georgiana Sieler and Lyda Morton; siblings, Ritchie and Jesse Benites, Louis Sieler, Marcus, Pierre, Victor Morton, Janie Morton-Scriver; uncles and aunts, Lou and Tammy Ellis, Rueben and Bebe Sieler, Denise Morton; father-in-law, Don Kendrick; In-laws, Jake and Kimberly Austin, Scott and Kris Nies, Brian Kendrick; 4 nephews, 2 nieces, many cousins and so many close friends that were just like family to him.
A celebration service to honor Robert will be held at a later date when large crowd gatherings are permitted again.
Memorials to Robert may be given to a GoFundMe account (www.gofundme.com
& search Robert Sieler Sr.) set up to help the family during this tragic and difficult time or contact Shellie or Eric at (209) 331-7182.