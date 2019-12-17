|
|
Robert Day, 96 years young, of Lodi, California, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family December 11, 2019.
Robert was born to George H. Day and Marie T. Day, May 7, 1923 in Jacksonville, Illinois and had seven siblings. He graduated from Bethel Adventist Academy in Arpin, Wisconsin in 1942. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1942-1946. Following his service to his country, he studied history, biology, French and earned a B.A. Degree in Education from Emmanuel Missionary College in Berrien Springs, Michigan in 1950. He later furthered his education by earning a Master's Degree in Education from Pacific Union College. He served as school principal and teacher in Michigan, Illinois and California for 35 years.
He married Theresa Jane Rieman March 21,1945 in Urbana, Illinois. Together they raised four children: Judith Ann Shepherd (Leslie), Jon Robert Day (Laily), Timothy Lyndon Day (Wendy), Rose Marie Brady (Gary).
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and six siblings, Warren, Ken, Ruth, Bud, Dorothy, Phillip and one grandson Christopher Allan Brady.
He is survived by his wife Theresa Jane, their four children Judith, Jon, Timothy and Rose, his sister June Edwards, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his teaching profession, Robert was active in the Seventh-day Adventist church in many capacities. He was also an avid athlete, artist, gardener and music lover. His life could be summarized by three words: God, family and service.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in the Vineyard Chapel. Viewing will be from 8:30-10:00 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019