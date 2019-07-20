Services Service 11:00 AM Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Robert Handel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert E. “Bob” Handel

1924 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Robert E. "Bob" Handel was born August 2, 1924 in the family home in Lodi. He attended Alpine School and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1942.

After graduating from high school, Bob joined the Navy in 1942. He became a bombardier, a nose gunner aboard a PB4Y2 (a long-range Navy bomber). He flew missions in the South Pacific and at one time was stationed on the island of Tinian close to where the Enola Gay bomber was stationed. He was featured in a video, which was produced by Ken Burns of PBS, of his Navy history in which he speaks of a very close call his plane had in battle. His time in the Navy was very special to him. His squadron had reunions for many years which he enjoyed.

After returning home from the war, Bob married Alice Dean Devine on February 1, 1948. His father gave him the family house and 20 acres of vineyards to work. He was later employed designing, building and installing concrete pipe irrigation systems. He made the move to plastic pipe and later drip irrigation systems. It was hard but necessary work for the grape industry. Even in his 80s, you could find him driving grape trucks from the fields to wineries or taking his kids and grandkids for a midnight ride on a grape harvester.

Outside the farm, he became the Commander of the American Legion Lodi Post #22, district commander, and later area commander. He was involved in American Legion baseball. He was a Life Member, with over 72 years of membership. His wife, Alice, passed away after 42 years of marriage in 1990.

He enjoyed breakfast with friends at the Odd Fellows Hall and with his Okinawa Survivors group. He was a member of SIRS Branch 145, serving as Big Sir in 2000.

Bob married Dorothy Roberts in 1995, and moved from the family farm into Lodi.

Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Dorothy; his sons, George (Judy), Steve (Sandra), Joe (Beth); daughter, Mary (Charles); grandchildren, Kevin (Audrey), Jennifer (Asa), Brad (Krista), Greg, Heather (Mark), Jake (Jenna), Jonathan and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Mali, Liam, Max, Emily, and Baby Boy.

He is also survived by members of the Roberts family, daughter, Linda Looper; grandchildren, Lori (Dave), Jimmy (Sheri), Kristy and Kelly; and great grandchildren, Sydney, Brody, Kyle and Katie.

It is hard to summarize a life of 94 years in a few words. Bob had a life full of adventure, hard work, friends, humor, sorrow and love of family.

An American Legion honor guard service will be held at Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery on Thursday, August 1st at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion, P.O. Box 521, Lodi, CA. or charity of donors choice.

