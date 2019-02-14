|
|
Robert Eugene Randall, Sr., age 79, passed away on February 11, 2019 in Johnson City.
He was born in Sacramento, California to the late Robert John and Marcella Ione Hall Randall.
Robert was a devout Christian and attended St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lodi, California. He was a gifted musician and artist who lived for and loved his wife and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Randall; a sister, Elizabeth Randall; a brother, Frank Randall.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Dianne Jordan Randall; four sons, Robbie Randall, Christopher Palmtag, Robert Randall, Jr. and Daniel Randall, Sr. (Lisa); daughters, Daneen Randall, Tiffany Randall-Lansdowne (Terry), Lisa Alvarez (Arturo); Marcella Wheat (Mike), and Holly DeWitt (Kyle); two sisters, Cher Newell and Sue Craggs (Bob); 26 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lodi, California.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Randall family. (423) 282-1521.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2019