St Bernadette's Catholic Chr
2544 Plymouth Rd
Stockton, CA 95204
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
2544 Plymouth Rd.
Stockton, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Plymouth Rd.
Stockton, CA
Robert Francis Murphy


1926 - 2019
Robert Francis Murphy Obituary
Robert Murphy "Uncle Bob" passed peacefully August 28, 2019 in Stockton, California. Bob was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 11, 1926 to John and Marie Murphy. Bob worked with the Chicago Police Department for 23 years. Bob moved to California in 1979 and resided there until his passing. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father; sisters Patricia, Elizabeth, Marie, and Jane Langdon DeGroot; brothers John and Joseph; and by his nephew Michael Langdon. "Uncle Bob" is survived by many nieces and nephews from Illinois and California. All services will be held September 3, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2544 Plymouth Rd., Stockton, CA with viewing at 9am, rosary at 10am, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and committal at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Visit www.deyoungshorelinechapel.com.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2019
