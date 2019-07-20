Robert Hideo Takeuchi, loving husband and father, passed away on June 17, 2019 at his home in Lodi, California after a long illness. He was 82.

Robert H. (Bob) Takeuchi was a Japanese-American Sansei (third generation in the U.S.), born in Tacoma, Washington on June 3, 1937, the first of four children of Fred Kaoru and Agnes Kimiko Takeuchi.

In 1955, Bob graduated from Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, and UCLA in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Economics. He served active duty with the U.S. Army Reserve as an Infantry Captain. Bob graduated from the USC School of Law in 1963.

Bob dedicated four decades to the practice of law devoted mainly to businesses and investors from Japan into the United States. He was a senior partner of the law firm Kindel & Anderson in Los Angeles. In 1976, he co-authored Setting Up Enterprises in the USA, Japan's Guide to Business in America. He was also a member of the Chancery Club of Los Angeles.

Bob participated in many civic and community activities including the Japan America Society of Southern California, the Board of Trustees of Pomona College, the Los Angeles-Nagoya Sister City Affiliation, the Japanese-American Historical Society of Southern California, the Asia Society, the Japan-California Economic Advisory Council of the State of California, the National Planning Board of the 1971 White House Conference on Aging, the Advisory Committees to the California Attorney General and the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Board of Directors of KCET (Public Television for Southern and Central California), the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Southern California and the Pasadena Urban Coalition.

In 2002, Bob married Kay Boudreau and moved to Lodi, CA, where Bob served as the Chair of the Lodi Improvement and Budget and Finance Committees. He also was appointed to the Board of Trustees and the Staff Parish Relations Committee of the First United Methodist Church of Lodi. He served on the Board of Directors of the Lodi Sister Cities Committee and was a member of the Lodi-Tokay Rotary Club.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Russell Takeuchi. He is survived by Kay Takeuchi, his wife of 16 years; three children, Michael Takeuchi (Summer) of Livermore, CA, Tim Takeuchi (Diane) of Los Gatos, CA, and Suzy Takeuchi Critchfield (Jim) of Vienna, VA; six grandchildren Zachary, Jake, Cody, Noah, Tessa and Olivia; his sister Judy Kosobayashi (Doug), and brother Ron Takeuchi (Carole). Also surviving are his first wife, Betty Takeuchi; Kay's two children, Doug and Keith Boudreau; and two grandchildren, Max and Lucas.

The Celebration of Life for Robert H. Takeuchi will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Lodi, 200 W. Oak St., Lodi, CA 95240, followed by a luncheon at the church.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to Erica, Mary, and Hospice of San Joaquin, who cared for Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin (https://www.hospicesj.org/), People Assisting Lodi Shelter (PALS, http://palslodi.org/) or the Brain Support Network (https://www.brainsupportnetwork.org/).

Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 20 to July 27, 2019