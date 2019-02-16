Robert J. "Bob" Geiszler, a long-time resident of San Andreas, died peacefully January 27, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 83-years-old.

Born February 28, 1935 to Johanna (Kraemer) and Ted Geiszler near Ashley, North Dakota, the family moved to Lodi, CA when Bob was 6-years-old. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1953 and attended Wartburg College in Waverly, IA where he met his sweetheart and future wife, Marjie. After college graduation in 1957, Bob volunteered and served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Marjorie Clark in Ripon, WI in 1959. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on January 31st.

Bob hunted and fished the Delta and Sierra in his youth so it was not surprising the couple settled in Calaveras County when Bob started his teaching career at San Andreas Elementary School in 1960. He taught 33 years at San Andreas, Valley Springs and Mokelumne Hill elementary schools where he was also principal. He loved teaching Science Camp, enjoyed coaching elementary sports, and shared his knowledge and compassion equally with all students.

Bob was very active in the Calaveras County community. He was a volunteer fireman for more than 20 years with the San Andreas Fire Protection District. He served 17 years as director of the San Andreas Sanitary District and was elected board president four times. This stint was followed by eight years on the Calaveras County Water District board. Bob was a 35-year member of the Mokelumne Hill Lions Club where he held many offices, was 2005-2006 Lion of the Year, and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for meritorious service. Bob was known for bringing the bratwurst sandwich fundraising booth idea to the Moke Hill Lions. For almost 30 years Bob could be found purchasing, setting up and working the brat booth at many county events for the club. It is estimated 23,000 brats have been sold because of Bob's idea.

Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, Marj, his daughter, Kathy (Mark) Campbell of San Andreas, and granddaughters, Taylor and Jordan. He also leaves a sister, Joann Geiszler, a brother, Ted (Doreen) Geiszler, and brother-in-law, Jerry (Darlene) Clark. Bob will also be missed by a niece and several nephews.

He was a charter member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lodi. He also attended St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 414 Oak St., San Andreas, where services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's honor to the San Andreas Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 88, San Andreas, CA 95249; the Mokelumne Hill Lions Club, P.O Box 710, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245; or . Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary