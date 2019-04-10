Robert Jim Mercado was born on October 6, 1925 in Pasadena, CA and passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 93. He was visited by family and friends at his bedside during his entire time he was preparing for his journey into the arms of his lord. He was a rifleman during World War II and fought in Okinawa, Japan at the age of 19. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal for his honorable service. Bobby is survived by Amelia Sandoval and her family for over 25 years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother - Andrew and Simona; sister - Delores Valenzuela; brothers -Freddy and Raymond. He is survived by sisters – Esther, Josie, Stella, Rachel, Helen, and brothers Raul and Andy.

Bobby was known for being an avid dancer known as "crazy legs," enjoying family functions was his happy place, music, and enjoying a glass of wine. Bobby will be missed by all but never forgotten.

Funeral arrangements will be held by Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave, Lodi, CA on Thursday, April 11, 2019 for viewing from 11:00am – 5:00pm. Funeral service will start on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 followed by Burial Services at Galt-Arno Cemetery at 12:00pm. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2019