Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Estrallita Ballroom
Robert Lee Irwin


It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Lee Irwin, beloved Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew and Cousin on Jan. 29, 2019.
He was born June 12, 1969 and lived in the Lodi and Acampo area until recently moving to Sacramento.
Robert formally worked at P.D.M. Strocal Inc. and was a Firefighter at Cal Fire. He went on to study civil drafting and graduated with honors.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding, snow skiing, water sports and numerous other hobbies.
Robert was an active member of "The Rock of Roseville" Church, involved with many activities there. He was a very sensitive soul who loved his family & friends dearly. Now an Angel in Heaven, we will miss him immensely.
He is preceded in death by (Grandparents) Fern and Thomas Irwin - Samone Al Davis and (Uncle) Robert Davis.
Robert is survived by his son C.J. Irwin, father Thomas Irwin Sr., mother Yvonne Chinevere, brother Thomas Irwin Jr., twins, nephew & niece, Tyler & Skyler Irwin and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom all loved him very much.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the "Estrallita Ballroom" 415 C St., Galt, CA, at 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sat. Feb. 16, 2019.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2019
