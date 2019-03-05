Born Dec. 29, 1941 Jamestown, N.D. Deceased Feb. 24, 2019

Robert and his family moved to Lodi in Nov, 1945. He attended schools from Garfield, to Lincoln, to Needham and graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1958.

Two weeks after graduation he inlisted in the US Coast Guard and retired 21 years later as a Senior Chief Bosons Mate. During this time he served duties in Vietnam. Iowa Jima, Greenland and in many stations in the U.S.

After his retirement he worked for several years with the Sonoma County jail. When at home in Lake County he liked to BBQ, work in his shop and go on cruises.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Judy, two nieces Kathy (Russ) Wold, Kim (Corey}Sutherland and his brother Maynard (Sydney). He was precede in death by his parents Christ and Amelia, his brother Aldon, his daughter Suzette

He will truly be missed.