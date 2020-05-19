Robert Theodore Medeiros passed away on May 14, 2020 in Lodi, CA at the age of 89. He was born on July 31, 1930 to Joseph and Angelina Medeiros in Hawaii. Robert served his country honorably in the US Army for 4 years in Airborne. He was also Korea War Veteran. He was a post office carrier for 27 years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Alice M. Medeiros; children, Robert W. Medeiros and Mark S. Medeiros; grandchildren, Samantha Medeiros, Joshua Medeiros, Wendy Medeiros, Christopher Medeiros, and Piper Medeiros; and great grandchildren, Lucas Medeiros. He is also survived by nieces, Sharon Tolentino and Jocelyn Demello; and close friends, Vickie and John Fitzhugh.

