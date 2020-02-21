|
|
Robert "Bob" Mori passed away at the age of 74 in Thornton, CA. Bob was born May 4, 1945 in Lodi, and lived most of his life in Thornton, as well as Stockton. Bob worked in the steel industry for many years and then in mining. He was an avid hunter, and loved Thornton for that reason. He also collected vintage cars. Bob loved spending time with friends and especially his grandkids.
Bob is survived by his sisters, Joyce Kochler and Patty Kochler; children, Rhonda Johnson, Tracy Henderson and Robert Mori II; grandchildren, Travis Miller, Tiffany Johnson, Alyssa Mori, Terra Johnson, Allison Mori and Robert Mori III.
A graveside service will be held at Galt-Arno Cemetery on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of San Joaquin.
The family would like to add a special thank you to Sam Rainey and Justin Mality for the special care you gave Bob.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020