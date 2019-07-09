Robert Oliva 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 in his daughters home surrounded by his loving children, sister and family. He is preceded in death by his mother Beatrice Mani, father Frank Oliva, brother Richard Oliva and loving wife of 47 years Angelita Oliva. He is survived by his 4 children Tina (Darius) Picarello, Chirstiane Oliva (Jerry), Nicole Oliva (Larry) Patrick Oliva (Diana); step-sons Anthony (Elena) Martinez, Robert Martinez, Gregory Martinez; Sister's Irene (Julio) Acosta, Rosie Vizcarra, Grace (Louie) Ambriz and Monica Ramirez; 10 Grandchildren Gavin, Christian, Alyssia, Jayden, Isabella, Brooklyn, Benjamin, Chanel, Alexis, and Robert "RJ"; very close cousin Michael Dominguez; numerous family and friends. Our dad was a kind, loving, hardworking man he was a proud Air Force Veteran working in the Titan II Missile silos. After serving his country he went to work for the Lodi Post Office and retire after 30 years as a letter carrier. Upon retirement be continued working with his cousin Michael at Fremont Shell gas station here in Stockton until it's closing, and even as a recent as March he was working as a magazine merchandiser for TNG. Our dad loved and would do anything for his children and family, but he like our mom lived for his grandchildren attending their school and sporting events when he could.

Visitation Tuesday, July 9th 2:00-6:00 DeYoung Memorial Chapel 601 N. California St. Stockton followed by a rosary at 6:00 in the chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10th at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Stockton, and Committal to follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 9 to July 16, 2019