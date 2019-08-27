|
|
Robert Smith passed away peacefully in his home last week in Reno, NV. He was born on September 25, 1942 in Stockton, CA to Ray and Bessie Smith. Bob attended St. Mary's High School, received his Master's Degree at the University of the Pacific and served as a drill sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Bob then taught at Edison High School and later at Stagg High School where he developed the Team Teaching program he created for the School Within a School. Simultaneously, Bob opened a public relations firm, RWS and Associates, and eventually became NASA's aerospace industry spokesman for over 20 years.
He was a past president of the Lodi Sunrise Rotary Club and more recently a past president of the Resort at Tanamera where he also served on the Board of Directors for several years.
Bob is survived by his son, J.R. Smith (Celeste); his former wife, Dixie Smith; and his cousin Jack Rodgers (Debi).
A funeral liturgy outside of mass will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's in the Mountains Catholic Church, 111S E. St., Virginia City, NV 89440.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bob's favorite cause, the #Trump2020 re-election campaign.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019