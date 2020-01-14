|
Roberta G. Jones passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 9, 2020 in Lodi. She was 83. Roberta was born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota on March 11, 1936 to Dave and Phyllis Dahlinger. She moved to Lodi with her parents and brother as a child and attended Lodi schools graduating from Lodi High in 1954. She worked as payroll administrator at Farmers & Merchants Bank for over 25 years before accepting a position in the accounting department at Lodi Unified School District where she retired from in 2003.
Roberta "Bobbie or Berdie" as some called her, enjoyed fishing, whether deep sea fishing for salmon or trout fishing in a mountain lake. She also enjoyed spending time in her travel trailer in the Sierras. She was a dog lover who was independent, self-sufficient, and at times her stubborn German heritage shined through. She relished spending time with her daughter, who she would often persuade to take her department store shopping, wandering around admiring the latest fashion trends on display.
She is survived by her only daughter, Darcy Hust (Ron) of Lodi; two grandsons, Ryan Hust (Kristin) of Turlock, California, Jeffrey Hust (Megan) of Visalia, California; and five great-grandchildren: Reagan, Kyleigh, Rylan, Hunter and Haley. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Phyllis Dahlinger; and brothers, Harold Dean and David, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Roberta's life that will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1pm in the Evergreen Chapel on the grounds of Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020