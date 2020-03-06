|
Roberta Alexander, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away on February 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Roberta was born in Lodi on December 10, 1932. She was married for 67 years to her husband Dennis Alexander. She was an active member of Town & Country and her "Ladies Bunco" group. After her children were grown, Roberta obtained her Teaching Degree from Sacramento State University and began her career teaching second and fourth grades in the Lodi Unified School District. She retired in 1995. She had been writing for 20 years, but started seriously writing after retirement. Her poetry was published in Runes, a Review of Poetry and Sacramento Poetry Center's Poetry Now. She spent several years completing two published children's books, "Claude" and "Evening Star". In addition to her writing, she enjoyed extensive travel with her husband, reading, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and was affectionately called "YaYa". Her litte miniature schnauzer, "Sweet Pea", was her constant companion and brought a happy spirit and much joy into her life and household.
Roberta worked alongside her husband, Dennis, in the family business Alexander's Winery and then California Concentrate Company.
She loved spending time at her home in Bodega Bay enjoying whale watching, walking on the beach and writing. She also loved her country home and yard and loved to create a beautiful, colorful landscape that brought her great joy.
She blessed the lives of those around her with her spirit of love, compassion, friendship and generosity. She provided unconditional love and encouragement to each of her family members. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Alexander; her children, Denise Perak (Denny), Andy Alexander (Janice) and Tom Alexander (Wendi); grandchildren, Dominic Alexander (Amanda), Alexia Alexander-Lozano (Josh), Aron Jordan (Jason), Andrea Doran (Sean), Adriene Alexander (Justyn), Annette Whittock (Mark); great-grandchildren, Fiona, Hanna, Ella, Abigail, Aubrey, Zoe, Abram, Clara and Olivia. She is also survived by her sister, Irene Norris (Jerry), Helen and Gene Robles, George and Linda Alexander and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by Irene Pope Amodei, Peter Amodei, Ruth Snyde-Amodei, Sara Grosskettler, Perry and Olive Pope. Her family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Marri and Claudia for their dedicated, wonderful and compassionate love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WOW Museum in Lodi, American Breast Cancer Foundation, Hospice of San Joaquin or .
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 9th at noon at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, 800 E. Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge, CA 95258 with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 12, 2020