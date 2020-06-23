Roberto 'My Boy' Ramirez
1986-2020
Roberto "My Boy" Ramirez, 33 of Acampo, passed away on June 14th in Lodi, CA.
Viewing will be 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Collins Funeral home. Church services will be on Wednesday at 12 pm for immediate family only at Collins Funeral home. Burial will follow at Lodi Memorial Park & Cemetery at 2 pm open to everyone.
Roberto Manuel Ramirez was born in Lodi, CA to Mary Ruiz and Juan Ramirez on December 17, 1986.  He went to Houston Elementary and Lodi High School. He is survived by his love Kristy, son Jayden, daughter Emma, Jennah, Sofiya, Aymin, and Dean. Mother Mary, stepdad Mike, father Juan. Siblings Juan Jr. and Crystal, Adam, Daniel and Michelle, Eduardo and Patricia, Sophia and Josh, Stephanie and Suzanne, Alejandro and Leticia and Issac. Grandparents Vicente and Concha Ruiz and Maria Ramirez, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He worked in Construction for 8 years.
He was a huge Raider fan and loved football. He was very proud to be involved in building the new Lodi Walmart. He was a very loving Son, Brother, Lover, Daddy, Tio and cousin ever. He would give you the shirt off his back, he will truly be missed.
Preceded in death by his great-grandma, Concha; grandpa, Manuel Ramirez; and many aunts, uncles and cousins in both sides.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

