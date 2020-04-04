Home

Roberto Garcia


1949 - 2020
Roberto Garcia Obituary
Roberto Garcia, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2020, at the age of 70 years old. Roberto was born in McAllen, Texas on November 11, 1949 to Tomas & Antonia Garcia.
Roberto was preceded in death by his daughter, Daisy Kim; granddaughter, Veronica Leeann; and parents, Tomas & Antonia Garcia.
Roberto leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Mary; son, Robert Brian; and daughter, Rose Annete. Roberto also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.
There will be NO memorial services or Celebration of Life. The immediate family will abide by his wishes of cremation with no services.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2020
