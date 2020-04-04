|
Roberto Garcia, passed away unexpectedly on March 23, 2020, at the age of 70 years old. Roberto was born in McAllen, Texas on November 11, 1949 to Tomas & Antonia Garcia.
Roberto was preceded in death by his daughter, Daisy Kim; granddaughter, Veronica Leeann; and parents, Tomas & Antonia Garcia.
Roberto leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Mary; son, Robert Brian; and daughter, Rose Annete. Roberto also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.
There will be NO memorial services or Celebration of Life. The immediate family will abide by his wishes of cremation with no services.
