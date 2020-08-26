Surrounded by his family, Robert "Bob" George Aberle peacefully passed away at home on August 22, 2020, at the age of seventy-six. He entered into rest after a long battle with cancer.
Bob, a Lodi native, was born on June 2, 1944, to George and Esther Aberle. He was the youngest of three children, a little brother to sisters Gail and Marilyn. He attended St. Anne's Elementary School, Lodi High School, and graduated in 1962 from St. Mary's College High School in Berkeley. As a young adult, Bob served in the US Army National Guard in Ford Ord, California, and Norman, Oklahoma. Bob's career began when he went to work for his father at George's Quality Meats in Sell Rite Market. On July 22, 1967, Bob married Pamela (Witherspoon) Aberle of Lodi at St. Anne's church, and together they raised their three children, Rex, Darcey, and Amy. Bob eventually owned and managed George's Quality Meats until he retired. Throughout his career, he was a mentor to the many young people he employed. Following his retirement as a butcher, Bob, along with his family, managed the operations of Aberle Acres, the family farm.
As a little boy, Bob discovered his love of fishing on the Santa Cruz Wharf, and that passion continued throughout his life. Some of his favorite freshwater fishing holes include the San Joaquin Delta, Camanche, Lake Tahoe, Lake Almonor, and Don Pedro, to name a few. He participated in several fishing derbies, during which he explored Alaska, British Columbia, and the Four Corners area. He also enjoyed ocean fishing along the coast of Mexico and California, eagerly anticipating the annual albacore run. He leaves behind countless memories with his fishing buddies.
Bob loved all sports and watching his children and grandchildren compete throughout their youth, high school, and college endeavors. He was actively involved in Lodi Pop Warner football, coaching the Lodi Rams in the 80's. He could hardly wait for college football and Nascar seasons to begin each year.
Bob will also be remembered for his BBQ skills, catering many community, athletic, and family events. Some of his favorite pastimes include his morning bunkhouse coffee club at Aberle Acres, his family ranch, and sitting on his front porch, watching the world go by.
Finally, Bob loved animals. In addition to their children, Bob and Pam also raised four dogs, seventeen cats, and one parakeet. Bob was especially close to his most recent lap-companion, Bia, a mini-poodle. She was a great comfort to him in difficult times.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, George and Esther Aberle of Woodbridge.
Bob is survived by his loving and supportive wife of fifty-three years, Pamela Aberle. He is lovingly remembered by his children and their families: Rex and Pam Aberle of Lodi, and their children, Brooke and Jake; Whit and Darcey (Aberle) Rambach of Carmel, and their son, Bryce; Bobby and Amy (Aberle) Rogan of Lodi, and their sons, Michael and Jack.
Bob is also survived by his aunt, Theresa Aberle of Stockton; his sister, Gail Sackett, and her children, Brett, Greg, Tara, and Tracey; his sister Marilyn and brother-in-law, Don Lutz, and their children, Mike and Andy.
Due to the current COVID environment, no funeral services have been arranged. A memorial will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following organizations:
• UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center https://campaign.ucsf.edu/opportunities/cancer
• Pacific Coast Environmental Conservancy http://pceconservancy.org
• Animal Friends Connection Humane Society https://animalfriendsconnect.org
The Aberle family would like to thank Geoffrey and Johnny from RX Healthcare Services and the team of nurses from A Plus Hospice: Amanda, Noreen, Catherine, Sylvia, Stephanie, and Amy.
As Bob always said, "A bad day of fishing always beats a good day of work." Here's to your endless days of fishing. Rest in peace, Daddio/Papa. We love you.