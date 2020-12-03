Robin Renee Anderson, 63, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side after a long, courageous fight with cancer.

Robin was born on July 11, 1957 to Willett and Charlene Barton in Huntington Park, CA. The family moved to Lodi in 1971 where she met and married the love of her life Steve Anderson. They married on September 11, 1976. Robin not only gained a husband but a best friend for life. They enjoyed 44 years together. Robin loved ocean fishing and traveling to hunt in Montana every year. Robin's primary focus was her home and family but she also enjoyed working outside the home as a billing clerk for Frank C. Alegre Trucking.

Robin is survived by her husband, Steve Anderson of Lodi; children, Casey Anderson (Beth) of Patterson and Jennifer Anderson of Lodi; grandchildren, Paige Anderson of Patterson, Wyatt Anderson of Patterson, and Kate McCanne of Lodi; mother, Charlene Barton of Lodi; sister, Wendy Barton of Lodi; three sisters-in-law, Belinda Barton of Anaheim Hills, Susan Riley of Delano, and Donna Arnette of Folsom; along with numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willett Barton; father and mother-in-law, Bob and Vivian Anderson; brother, William Barton and brother-in-law, Ken Riley.

There will be a visitation at Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N. School Street in Lodi, from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

