1/1
Rodney Wayne Atkinson
1957-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Wayne Atkinson passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on November 14, 2020. Rodney was born in San Diego on December 12, 1957. He grew up in Lodi, California, later moving to Sacramento and then Star, Idaho. He is survived by his cat and best friend, Mr. Wooly, his parents, Arlene and Peter Schultz, 2 sisters, Julie Stallings (Len) and Stacey Oster (Mike), 3 nephews, 1 niece, and their significant others, 6 great nephews/ nieces and another on the way, 1 great-great nephew, Aunt Diane McLain and cousin Crystal McLain, along with many more cousins.
Rodney enjoyed playing baseball and hanging out at Lodi Lake in his younger years. Then he moved onto fishing, golfing and camping. He loved all animals, to ride his bike, especially Thursday night family bike rides in Star and watching movies and golf on TV. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved