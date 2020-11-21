Rodney Wayne Atkinson passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on November 14, 2020. Rodney was born in San Diego on December 12, 1957. He grew up in Lodi, California, later moving to Sacramento and then Star, Idaho. He is survived by his cat and best friend, Mr. Wooly, his parents, Arlene and Peter Schultz, 2 sisters, Julie Stallings (Len) and Stacey Oster (Mike), 3 nephews, 1 niece, and their significant others, 6 great nephews/ nieces and another on the way, 1 great-great nephew, Aunt Diane McLain and cousin Crystal McLain, along with many more cousins.

Rodney enjoyed playing baseball and hanging out at Lodi Lake in his younger years. Then he moved onto fishing, golfing and camping. He loved all animals, to ride his bike, especially Thursday night family bike rides in Star and watching movies and golf on TV. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

