After a lengthy illness, Roger Lynn Steenblock (68) passed away on Dec. 30, 2019 in Sunnyvale, CA.
Roger was born in Lodi, CA on April 24, 1951. He attended local schools – graduating from Lodi High School in 1969.
Roger moved to Bakersfield working on ranches and in oil fields. Being a great bowler, he moved to Hollister to manage a bowling alley. Years later, he moved to Mountain View, CA to work in the computer field.
Roger enjoyed traveling, keeping in touch with family and friends, card games, and was a lifetime Denver Bronco fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Eugene Steenblock.
He is survived by brother, Ronald (Anne) Steenblock; nephew, Wesley Steenblock; niece, Alisa (Kurtis) Van Foeken; great nephew, Kolton & niece, Kodi; stepmother, Carol Steenblock; and many cousins.
Graveside service will be January 29, 2020, 1 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020