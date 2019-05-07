Ron Ryan passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born April 3, 1947 in Fairfield CA. He lived his entire life in Northern California enjoying the outdoors fishing, camping and golfing. Ron served in the Army between 1966 – 1968 and then began truck driving until he retired in 2005. He was always caring and generous in helping others.

Ron met the love of his life, Debbie and they married February 16, 1985.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Robert and his mother Mabel, brothers Wayne and Gary and step sister Kathy.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, five children Kim, Charlee, Suzie, Ron (Susan) and Tammy (Patrick). Brothers Dean, Rick, Larry and sister Judy. Also surviving him his step brothers John and Mike; step sister Judy, Rita, Cindy, Daria and Patty; along with 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Services will be held on May 10th at 11:30 at Lodi Funeral Home. 725 S. Fairmont Ave. Lodi CA. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 7 to May 14, 2019