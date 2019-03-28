Ronald "Ron" Lee Price of Acampo, CA lost his long battle with cancer and gained his wings on March 25th, 2019. Ron was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Cecil and Marie Price. Ron married the love of his life Betty (Jenkerson) Price on May 20th, 1978. They had three children together, Allen, Ryan and Kelsey Price. Ron loved to spend his time golfing, cheering on his Cowboys, building projects, telling jokes and spending time with his family. He retired from Local 17 where he spent his time as a Longshoreman. Ron was a member of the Galt United Methodist Church and is now at home with the Lord.

He is survived by his wife Betty Price, son Allen (Jannette) Price, son Ryan (Jenny) Price, daughter Kelsey Price, brother Bill Price, sister Gail Price, and grandchildren Aspen, Mason, Ethan, and Kinsley. He is preceded in death by his mother Anna Marie Price, father Cecil Price, and brother Jerry Price.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, March 29, from 12pm-4pm at Collins Family Funeral Home (formerly Donahue Funeral Home). A service will be held at Collins Family Funeral Home (formerly Donahue Funeral Home) on Saturday, March 30th at 10 am. Following the service Ron will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Apr. 3, 2019