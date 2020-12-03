Ronald Byron Thomas was born in Utah on March 28, 1940 to Bernice and Byron Thomas.

After WWII the family moved to Stockton where his sister Jackie was born. They settled in Lodi and his youngest sister Julie completed the family. The three siblings remained close throughout their lives.

Ron graduated from Lodi High School and received a BA from Sacramento State University.

He was president and owner of R. Thomas Development Inc., a real estate development, construction, and property management company, where he worked with his daughter Jane Thomas.

Ron loved his work and his family. In 1993, he married his dear love and best friend, Charle, and together they created a home in Carmel where they hosted many joyful celebrations. There was always good food, good wine, laughter, and love.

He was proud of his daughters Jill and Jane, and loved hearing about their travels and adventures. They all enjoyed their annual Father's Day Giants games, dating back to the cold, windy days of Candlestick Park.

Ron enjoyed his friendships with Bud Sullivan and Tom Peterson and the many Aptos vacation stories that live on in the memories of their children. He also stayed close to his high school friends Bob Newell, Tom Lippert, Dave Seeger, and Craig Graham.

Ron belonged to many organizations, but especially enjoyed being a Lodi Kiwanis Club Clown during the Grape Festival Parade.

Ron was one of the owners of the Lodi AAA baseball team, the Lodi Orioles, then Dodgers, from 1972-1980.

Ron was predeceased by his sister, Jackie Pozsonyi. He leaves behind his wife, Charle; sister, Julie Reedy; daughters, Jill and Jane; step daughters, Marydixie Kirkpatrick and Katy Willis; and granddaughter, Izabella Willis. He also leaves his sons-in-law, Eric Woodhouse, Levi Huffman, and Tony Willis; and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all of them.

Ron passed away at Mission House Hospice from complications of prostate cancer on November 22, 2020.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mission House Hospice, 2028 Maryland St., Redwood City, Ca 94061 or to Loel Senior Center, 105 S. Washington St., Lodi, Ca 95240 or another donation of your choice.

Due to Covid we are postponing a memorial until a later date.

